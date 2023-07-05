Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian 'Formation' in Donetsk

A video accompanying the post showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

It did not give further details.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched “fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

One man had died and 36 civilians “received injuries of varying degrees of severity" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Russia’s TASS news agency said nine healthcare facilities had been damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, citing Russian-installed officials in Donetsk.

In January Moscow said 89 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary base in Makiivka.