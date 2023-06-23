Ukraine Says it Downed 13 Cruise Missiles Fired by Russian Forces Overnight

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:43 IST
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo)
The Ukrainian air force said that the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region
Ukraine said Friday it had downed an entire barrage of 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.
“Thirteen of the occupiers’ cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23…. This time the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region," the Ukrainian air force said on social media.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Majid Alam
