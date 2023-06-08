CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Ukraine Says One Dead in Russian Shelling of Flood-hit Kherson
June 08, 2023

Kherson

An explosion of a missile is seen in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November, but the city remains within reach of Russian fire

Ukraine said Thursday that at least one civilian was killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson city centre, as the region deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

“Due to targeted strikes by the occupiers during evacuations in the city, a civilian died. Two more people were wounded," the Kherson prosecutor’s office said.

Ukraine took back the regional capital of Kherson in November, but the city remains within reach of Russian fire.

In a nearby village, “four locals were injured by shelling", the prosecutor’s office said.

Russia for its part accused Ukraine of killing two people at an evacuation point in a Russian-controlled part of the region.


