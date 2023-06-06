Ukraine War: Kakhovka Dam, Which Holds Water Equal to One of the Largest Lakes in the World, Breached

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian forces ‘terrorist’ as a major Soviet-era dam in the Russian controlled part of southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, news agencies reported.

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

Videos of the water gushing into through the remains of the dam and into nearby localities are now going viral on social media. A video of dam water flooding nearby areas was also shared by the Ukrainian President.

“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single metre should be left to them, because they use every metre for terror,” Zelensky said.

“It’s only Ukraine’s victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” the Ukrainian President said.

“All services are working. I have convened the National Security and Defense Council. Please spread official and verified information only,” he further added.

The dam is significant because of the amount of water it holds. It is 30 metres (98 feet) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long, and was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, according to a report by Reuters.

The report also pointed out that the volume of water in the reservoir is about equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah. The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere and is also the eighth largest lake terminal lake in the world. Terminal lakes are bodies of water that have no outlet or natural drainage.

The water from the Kakhovka Dam also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, which remains under Russian control, and also to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which also came under Russian control after the onset of the war. The reservoir supplies cooling water to the nuclear plant.

Russian officials blamed Ukrainians for damaging the dam and said that they struck the dam in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

They said the dam was not fully destroyed but the hydraulic valves of the hydroelectric power station are no longer functioning.

top videos

It remains unclear whether this will impact Ukraine’s counteroffensive plans.

The local residents, according to the Reuters report, were shocked as water levels rose by metres within a few hours of the breach.