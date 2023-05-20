CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi-Zelensky MeetPak Army ChiefModi Tri-Nation TourQUAD MeetAlfa Nero
Home » World » Ukraine War: Russia Bans Entry to 500 Americans Including Barack Obama
1-MIN READ

Ukraine War: Russia Bans Entry to 500 Americans Including Barack Obama

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 00:43 IST

Moscow, Russia

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)

On Friday, the United States added hundreds more companies and individuals to its sanctions blacklist

Russia on Friday said it banned entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama, in response to sanctions imposed by Washington.

“In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration… entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list.

On Friday, the United States added hundreds more companies and individuals to its sanctions blacklist as it broadened efforts to choke off Russia’s economy over the Ukraine offensive.

“Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered," the foreign ministry said.

Among those listed were television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett and MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were also included.

Russia said it blacklisted senators, congressmen and members of think tanks “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes" and the heads of companies that “supply weapons to Ukraine."

top videos

    In the same statement Russia said it had denied consular visit to detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on claims of spying.

    The refusal was triggered by a refusal from Washington to issue visas to journalists travelling to the United Nations with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in April.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Ukraine
    2. conflict
    3. Russia
    4. us
    5. diplomacy
    first published:May 20, 2023, 00:43 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 00:43 IST