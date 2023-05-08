CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ukraine War: Russian Strikes Cause Multiple Injuries and Destruction in Kyiv
Ukraine War: Russian Strikes Cause Multiple Injuries and Destruction in Kyiv

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:19 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Uman, Cherkasy region, Ukraine. (Reuters/File Photo)

Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district

At least five people were wounded due to Russian strikes on Kyiv, city officials said early on Monday, as Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s centre, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Klitschko said drone wreckage fell on a two-storey building in the Sviatoshyn region, adding that blasts continued in Kyiv.

The city’s military administration said there was destruction as a result of the attacks.

”Likely as a result of debris falling on a parked car in the yard of a residential building, the car caught fire,” the administration said on the Telegram. ”There is a recorded fall of debris on a residential building.”

Reuters’ witnesses said they had heard numerous explosions in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defence systems were repelling the attacks.

An explosion was also heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said, and Ukrainian media reported sounds of explosions in the southern region of Kherson.

Separately, Russian forces shelled eight locations in Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.

first published:May 08, 2023, 06:19 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 06:19 IST