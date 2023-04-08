Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova to Visit India on Sunday

Emine Dzhaparova, the Ukrainian first deputy foreign minister, will visit India on a four-day trip, marking the first official visit from Ukraine since the beginning of the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

A report by the PTI said that the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister may extend an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine.

Dzhaparova is expected to meet Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.

A report by Reuters said that Dzhaparova will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia’s invasion from India during her visit.

She is scheduled to hold discussions with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The news of her visit was announced by the Union ministry of external affairs on Saturday in a statement released on its website.

“The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to India from April 9 to 12. During the visit, Ms. Dzhaparova will hold talks with Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

“Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests,” the statement further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the onset of the war in Ukraine has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on numerous occasions to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance and ensure cessation of hostilities.

He told Zelensky that there cannot be a ‘military solution’ to the conflict on October 4 last year. He told Putin that this is “not an era of war” urging him to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance.

The West and Russia have also applauded the stance taken by India and urged leaders to listen to the calls for pursuing dialogue and diplomacy.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

