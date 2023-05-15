Ukraine's President Zelensky Arrives in UK for Surprise Visit, to Meet with PM Rishi Sunak

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced a surprise visit to UK where he will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the latest stop in his recent European trip looking to round up support against Russia’s invasion.

“The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky said on Twitter.

“We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," he added.

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, UK confirmed it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion.

Britain is the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, and has added combat flight training to its programme of help, though not fighter jets.

Zelensky is on a tour to Europe where he is meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.

top videos

Zelensky dined with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Sunday night and held discussions that included building up Ukraine’s arsenal. Macron’s office said France will supply Ukraine with armour — without specifying the number of vehicles — but demurred on sending much-coveted fighter jets.

The Ukrainian leader also visited Italy and Germany where he met Italian leaders, Pope Francis and also met German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a weekend stop in Germany.