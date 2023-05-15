CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pak Army Split?China Birth RatesSuella BravermanThailand ElectionsKemal Kilicdaroglu
Home » World » Ukraine's President Zelensky Arrives in UK for Surprise Visit, to Meet with PM Rishi Sunak
1-MIN READ

Ukraine's President Zelensky Arrives in UK for Surprise Visit, to Meet with PM Rishi Sunak

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 13:06 IST

London, United Kingdom

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shake hands after signing a declaration of unity at a military facility at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset in southern England on February 8, 2023. (AFP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shake hands after signing a declaration of unity at a military facility at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset in southern England on February 8, 2023. (AFP)

Britain is the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine after the US and has added combat flight training to its programme of help, though not fighter jets

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced a surprise visit to UK where he will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the latest stop in his recent European trip looking to round up support against Russia’s invasion.

“The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky said on Twitter.

“We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, UK confirmed it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion.

Britain is the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States, and has added combat flight training to its programme of help, though not fighter jets.

Zelensky is on a tour to Europe where he is meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.

top videos

    Zelensky dined with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Sunday night and held discussions that included building up Ukraine’s arsenal. Macron’s office said France will supply Ukraine with armour — without specifying the number of vehicles — but demurred on sending much-coveted fighter jets.

    The Ukrainian leader also visited Italy and Germany where he met Italian leaders, Pope Francis and also met German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a weekend stop in Germany.

    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Britain
    2. Emmanuel Macron
    3. Frank-Walter Steinmeier
    4. Olaf Scholz
    5. pope francis
    6. Rishi Sunak
    7. UK
    8. Ukraine
    9. Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published:May 15, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 13:06 IST