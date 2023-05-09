CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran Khan ArrestedCohen India VisitImran KhanPak-IMF TalksVictory Day
Home » World » Ukrainian President Zelensky Says New US Aid Package 'Sign of Solidarity'
1-MIN READ

Ukrainian President Zelensky Says New US Aid Package 'Sign of Solidarity'

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST

Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

"We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -– Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we're moving towards a new victory!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday thanked the United States for a new $1.2 billion security assistance package, describing it as a “sign of solidarity" on the day Europe celebrates peace and unity on the continent.

top videos

    “We appreciate this sign of solidarity with Ukraine shown on a symbolic day for us -– Europe Day and the Day of Victory over Nazism in WWII. Together we’re moving towards a new victory!" Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

    Read all the Latest News here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Volodymyr Zelensky
    2. Ukraine
    first published:May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST
    last updated:May 09, 2023, 23:42 IST