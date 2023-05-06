UK’s Charles III Crowned King, Camilla Crowned Queen in First Coronation Ceremony in 70 Years

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned king and queen of England, respectively, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the start of a new royal era and fulfilling Charles’ seven-decade-long wait for the throne, the Guardian said in a report.

The archaic ritual was held for the first time in 70 years as Charles and Camilla were anointed with holy oil. Charles swore the oath of kings, before the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who then placed the St Edward’s Crown on his head as gatherers cheered “God Save the King!”

King Charles III took the oath to govern the UK with justice and mercy, promising a free environment for all faiths. Coronation rite includes modified service to reflect religious diversity, including leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities.

Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Ven Bogoda Seelawimala Nayaka Thera, representing the Buddhist community, Indarjit Singh for the Sikh community, Radha Mohan Das representing the Hindu community, and Aliya Azam representing Islam were present during the coronation ceremony.

Amid 2,300 attendees, including over 100 world leaders, King Charles III also pledged to uphold the Protestant faith in the UK and safeguard the Church of England’s rights as established by Parliament.

During the Anglican service at the coronation ceremony, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is a Hindu, delivered a reading from the New Testament of the Bible. Officials clarified that he was reading in his capacity as prime minister, and there was no conflict with his personal faith.

Later, the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Westminster Abbey for Buckingham Palace in a grand procession after their coronation. The king, wearing the Imperial State Crown and a purple velvet robe trimmed with ermine, paced slowly through the church to the sound of “God Save the King" while church bells rang out. Prince George, the king’s grandson and second-in-line to the throne, was among the honor pages holding up the train of his robe.

Tens of thousands of people packed the Mall and lined the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to witness King Charles III’s coronation procession. Many camped overnight to secure a good view of the mile-long parade, which featured 7,000 troops and 19 military bands, the most at any state occasion since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, the Guardian said in its report.

