UN Chief Demands 'Justice Without Delay' for Staff Deaths in Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body’s food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

Guterres “strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured," the UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding: “Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay."

Appalling.The ongoing clashes in Sudan have resulted in the deaths & injuries of civilians, including 3 of our @WFP colleagues killed while carrying out their work. Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay. Humanitarian workers are #NotATarget. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 16, 2023

The top UN official also reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the fighting and “a return to dialogue," stressing he remains engaged with regional leaders and with Sudanese stakeholders “to find a way out of this crisis," Dujarric added.

“The Secretary-General reminds the parties of the need to respect international law, including the obligation to ensure the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel, their premises and their assets."

Diplomatic sources told AFP that the UN Security Council is planning to discuss the situation in Sudan at a closed-door meeting on Monday.

Raging urban battles over two days between the Sudanese armed forces and a rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, have left at least 56 civilians dead and sparked regional concern, with neighbors Egypt and Chad closing their borders with Sudan.

