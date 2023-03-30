UN Rights Office Slams Taliban Over Arbitrary Arrests of Girls’, Women’s Rights Activists

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan must immediately release activists detained for advocating for and women’s rights, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Wednesday, expressing alarm over ongoing arrests including the recent detention of a prominent girls’ education advocate.

“No one should be detained for speaking out in defence of their fundamental rights and the rights of others,” OHCHR Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement.

Since the start of 2023, several civil society activists and journalists have been detained for speaking out against the Islamic outfit ruling Afghanistan.

#Afghanistan: We are alarmed by ongoing arbitrary arrests/detentions of media workers & civil society activists, esp those targeted for defending women’s/girls’ rights. Call for urgent release of those arbitrarily detained & respect for fundamental rights: https://t.co/JWKGeGaweD pic.twitter.com/zrT5SFHupZ— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 29, 2023

“Arrest or detention as punishment for the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights, such as the rights to freedom of opinion and expression, is arbitrary under international human rights law,” Laurence added.

The statement comes in the wake of the latest arrest, which occurred on Monday.

Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath, a civil society organization campaigning for the reopening of girls’ schools, was detained by unidentified individuals, who were traveling in an unmarked vehicle. His whereabouts are unknown.

The same persons also entered Mr. Wesa’s home the following day and seized two of his brothers, who were released several hours later.

The UN human rights office said other activists and journalists have also been detained without clear information about their whereabouts and well-being.

“Detainees’ human rights must be respected, in particular the right to be informed of the reason for their arrest at the time of their arrest, the right to be promptly informed of any charges against them, as well as the right of access to family members and to legal representation,” Mr. Laurence said.

He recalled that Afghanistan is a party to international human rights treaties. As such, Taliban leaders are obliged to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression, opinion and freedom of peaceful assembly, as well as to provide access to education and the right to work.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and have effectively barred girls and women from studying and working.

Addressing the Security Council earlier this month, the UN Special Representative there, Roza Otunbayeva, said Afghanistan remains the “most repressive country in the world” for women’s rights.

