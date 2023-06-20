UN Security Council Needs Better Representatives Including Likes of India, Says UNGA Chief

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Kőrösi has expressed his support for India’s long-standing demand for reforms at the UN Security Council ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated visit to Washington.

“India is not alone in advocating for a more representative Security Council. The current council structure dates back decades, and member states recognize the need for reform," President Kőrösi told news agency ANI.

“India is among those countries that believe they can contribute to global well-being. The case for reform has been under negotiation for 13 years, and it’s high time we act. The responsibility lies with member states, and India is one of the most active proponents of early Security Council reform," he added.

#WATCH | New York, US | Csaba Kőrösi, President United Nations General Assembly, speaks on UN Security Council reforms, he says, “India is not alone in its advocacy for a better representative security council. The security council we have today has been inherited from decades… pic.twitter.com/x7Ex4C0gq0— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

The Prime Minister embarked on the trip to the United States on Tuesday. He will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations as part of his highly anticipated trip, which includes a state dinner and an address to Congress.

Kőrösi emphasized that the reform issue has been discussed for “way too long." “The discussions on the potential necessity of reforming the Security Council began over 40 years ago. So, it’s really high time, but it’s up to the member states," the UNGA President told ANI in an interview.

The UNGA President will join PM Modi in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York.

“I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ North Lawn next week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the UNGA President tweeted last week.

Responding to Csaba Kőrösi’s tweet, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how yoga brings the world closer.

PM Modi’s US visit is expected to be a turning point in bilateral relations, focusing on deeper cooperation in the defense industry and sharing high technology.

The visit is anticipated to provide India access to critical American technologies that Washington rarely shares with non-allies, strengthening the new bond that encompasses not just global politics but also business and economics.

Washington and New Delhi, once marked by mutual suspicion during the Cold War, have been drawing closer for over two decades, with successive U.S. presidents displaying bipartisan support for stronger ties with the emerging Asian economy and regional power.

The Biden administration also aims to wean India away from its traditional defense partner Russia.

While New Delhi continues to do business with Moscow and has increased its purchases of cheap Russian oil in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, it has caused frustration in the West.