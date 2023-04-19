CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » UN Voices Concern Over US Tapping of Secretary-General's Communications
1-MIN READ

UN Voices Concern Over US Tapping of Secretary-General's Communications

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 02:13 IST

New York, US

The United States has intercepted at least four of Guterres' conversations with other UN officials, including on Ukraine, according to the Washington Post. (Image: Reuters File).

The United States has intercepted at least four of Guterres' conversations with other UN officials, including on Ukraine, according to the Washington Post. (Image: Reuters File).

Such actions, Dujarric said, "are inconsistent with the (US) obligations... enumerated in the UN charter

The UN has formally expressed its “concern" to the United States after press reports revealed surveillance of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s communications, his spokesman said Tuesday, denouncing actions “inconsistent with (US) obligations."

“The UN officially expressed… its concern regarding recent reports that the communications of the Secretary-General and other senior UN officials have been the subject of surveillance and interference by the US government," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Such actions, Dujarric said, “are inconsistent with the (US) obligations… enumerated in the UN charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."

The United States has intercepted at least four of Guterres’ conversations with other UN officials, including on Ukraine, according to the Washington Post, citing confidential Pentagon documents.

US prosecutors last week lodged charges against a 21-year-old airman for allegedly leaking hundreds of secret US documents on the war in Ukraine as well as intelligence assessments on other parts of the world.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. un
  2. espionage
  3. diplomacy
  4. us
first published:April 19, 2023, 02:13 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 02:13 IST