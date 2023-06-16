UNGA President Will Join PM Modi for International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations taking place at the UN headquarters in New York next week.

“I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week," UNGA President tweeted.

Prime Minister’s participation in the Yoga Day celebration is part of his much-anticipated visit to the US starting June 21.

On Tuesday, UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp said that PM Modi will be leading a yoga session at the United Nations’ Secretariat on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day.

Interacting with PTI on the sidelines of a seminar held here to mark 75 years of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping, he also said since 2015, “the world has truly embraced International Yoga Day".

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

The Secretariat carries out the substantive and administrative work of the United Nations as directed by the General Assembly, the Security Council and the other organs.

“Everyone understood and 175 member states signed it very quickly. It is one of those popular international days, and really embodies so many things. It is about mindfulness, mental health," he said.

He said yoga helped people in difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yoga is about staying fit and staying comfy, and International Yoga Day has “struck a resonance with the international community", Sharp said.

And, having PM Modi at the UN will be “special", he added.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states, says the UN website.

The proposal was first introduced by PM Modi.

During his address at the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action…"

(With PTI inputs)