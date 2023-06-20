'Unites Body, Mind, Humanity & Nature': UN Secretary-General Highlights Yoga Benefits Ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has highlighted benefits of the ancient Indian science from reducing anxiety and promoting mental well-being to developing discipline and patience.

In a video message, Guterres called upon the people to embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, the planet and ourselves.

“Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace,” he said.

In a dangerous and divided world, the UN Secretary-General said the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious.

“Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity – helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one,” he said.

“On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves,” he added.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

Modi will be in New York on the first leg of his US visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

