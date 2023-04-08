University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: Active Shooter in Campus, Shots Fired; Students Asked to Shelter

Live now
University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: The University of Oklahoma on Friday (local time) warned of an active shooter on campus and asked students to take shelter. “OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!,” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet. The University of Oklahoma in another tweet said the University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area and remain sheltered. According to news agency BNO, the university has been put on lockdown and said the Read More
The latest update continues to ask students to remain sheltered in place as authorities continue to probe
OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:30pm OUPD continues to investigate. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place.
— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023
A resident told BNONews that sounds of gunshots were heard from the campus. Police officials from the OUPD continue to search for the shooter.
The University of Oklahoma Police Dept said it is probing possible shots fired on Norman campus. The authorities have told students to avoid Oval Area and shelter in place.
OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place.
— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023
The University of Oklahoma asked students to hide and seek shelter
OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!
— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 8, 2023
The University of Oklahoma Police Department said it is investigating possible shots fired in the on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area
