University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: Active Shooter in Campus, Shots Fired; Students Asked to Shelter

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:13 IST

Oklahoma, United States

University of Oklahoma Active Shooter: An active shooter is currently inside the University of Oklahoma campus. Authorities have asked students to take shelter (Image: Unsplash)
University of Oklahoma Shooting LIVE: The University of Oklahoma on Friday (local time) warned of an active shooter on campus and asked students to take shelter. “OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!,” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet. The University of Oklahoma in another tweet said the University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area and remain sheltered. According to news agency BNO, the university has been put on lockdown and said the Read More

Apr 08, 2023 09:09 IST

OUPD Asks Students to Remain Sheltered in Place

The latest update continues to ask students to remain sheltered in place as authorities continue to probe

Apr 08, 2023 08:54 IST

Resident Says They Heard Sounds of Gunshots Fired

A resident told BNONews that sounds of gunshots were heard from the campus. Police officials from the OUPD continue to search for the shooter.

Apr 08, 2023 08:43 IST

University of Oklahoma Police Dept Probing Possible Shots Fired on Norman Campus

The University of Oklahoma Police Dept said it is probing possible shots fired on Norman campus. The authorities have told students to avoid Oval Area and shelter in place.

Apr 08, 2023 08:39 IST

University of Oklahoma asked Students to Shelter in Place

The University of Oklahoma asked students to hide and seek shelter

Apr 08, 2023 08:28 IST

University of Oklahoma Says Active Shooter on Campus, Cops Investigating Possible Shots Fired

The University of Oklahoma Police Department said it is investigating possible shots fired in the on Norman campus and asked students to avoid the South Oval area

incident began around 9:24pm (local time) on Friday. On Twitter, there were several users sharing screenshots of the emergency text message sent to students, warning them of an “active shooter” on Van Vleet Oval, an area in the centre of the campus. The authorities have now added more zones to the list of zones that students should avoid.

