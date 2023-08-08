Unknown People Paint Wall in UK with Communist Party of China’s Slogans, Get Schooled

London’s Brick Lane, which is famous for its street art, became a topic of debate after unknown people covered one of its walls with slogans praising the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Chinese characters.

The Brick Lane is known for allowing street graffiti makers freedom of expression and speech but many were quick to point out that the “core socialist values" which are made of 12 two-character words translating to “prosperity, democracy, civility, harmony, freedom, equality, justice, the rule of law, patriotism, dedication, integrity and friendship” are not available in China.

I utterly condemn the #CCP thugs who defaced London’s Brick Lane with their regime’s vile hate-filled propaganda I wholeheartedly applaud, support & stand in solidarity with the brave mainland Chinese who stood up against this and responded with counter-graffiti in Brick Lane! pic.twitter.com/P24fkuUMbs — Benedict Rogers 羅傑斯 (@benedictrogers) August 6, 2023

People also took offence that the graffiti praising the CPC erased other notable street art. Online footage revealed that people spray painted the Chinese character on the white background overnight.

The spray paint has also sparked interactions online as well as offline about the intersection of freedom of expression and political propaganda.

Also some street artists added new graffiti criticising the Chinese government, People added “no” in front of these letters and mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The slogans painted on the wall were first revealed by Hu Jintao in 2012. There is also a debate on whether the people who painted them were being serious or sarcastic.

Chinese citizens, who strongly support the CPC, back home said they were proud of the graffiti and their “cultural export”. They also said these are not just Chinese goals but also global objectives.

However, Chinese nationalists also pointed out that the graffiti could have been “high-level black”. High-level black is a term that Xi Jinping and his ministers use to describe people who use veiled language to criticise and satirise them.

People outside China flooded social media with criticism towards the CPC artwork by pointing out that one’s freedom of speech and expression cannot come at the expense of destroying another’s rights.

“Obstructing freedom of speech is not a part of freedom of speech. The jargon you used cannot justify your brutal destruction of other people’s art,” a social media commentator said. “Do you dare to go to Beijing and write about democracy and freedom? If you dare, the home country you love will dare to arrest you,” another commentator added.

Wang Hanzheng, one of the creators who also goes by the name Yi Que for his art works, who appeared to have supported the graffiti, said his intentions were misunderstood and the reaction had been more intense than he expected, while speaking to the BBC. He said he is being doxxed and harassed for his point of view.

(with inputs from BBC)