CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Prince HarryRussia-UkraineKakhovkaImran KhanNew York AQI
Home » World » 'Urgent' Need to Deal With Destroyed Dam: Zelensky to Macron
1-MIN READ

'Urgent' Need to Deal With Destroyed Dam: Zelensky to Macron

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 22:50 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

During the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, they "spoke about the current situation in Kherson region, the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the Russian act of terrorism, and outlined the urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the disaster", Zelensky said on Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed to his French opposite number on Wednesday the pressing need to handle the consequences of the destruction of a frontline Russian-held dam.

During the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, they “spoke about the current situation in Kherson region, the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the Russian act of terrorism, and outlined the urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the disaster", Zelensky said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Volodymyr Zelensky
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
  4. France
first published:June 07, 2023, 22:50 IST
last updated:June 07, 2023, 22:50 IST