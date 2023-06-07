'Urgent' Need to Deal With Destroyed Dam: Zelensky to Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed to his French opposite number on Wednesday the pressing need to handle the consequences of the destruction of a frontline Russian-held dam.
During the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, they "spoke about the current situation in Kherson region, the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the Russian act of terrorism, and outlined the urgent needs of Ukraine to eliminate the disaster", Zelensky said on Twitter.