US Added 3.39 Lakh Jobs in May, But Unemployment Rate Rises

Hiring in the United States heated up again in May while unemployment rose more than expected, according to government data released Friday, signaling a persistently strong labor market despite efforts to cool the economy.
The world’s biggest economy added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7 percent, said the Labor Department.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
