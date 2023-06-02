CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Dev ShahJibran NasirChina HeatwaveUS Debt DealBiden Trips
Home » World » US Added 3.39 Lakh Jobs in May, But Unemployment Rate Rises
1-MIN READ

US Added 3.39 Lakh Jobs in May, But Unemployment Rate Rises

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

The world's biggest economy added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April

Hiring in the United States heated up again in May while unemployment rose more than expected, according to government data released Friday, signaling a persistently strong labor market despite efforts to cool the economy.

The world’s biggest economy added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April. The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7 percent, said the Labor Department.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
top videos
    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. us
    2. jobs
    3. unemployment rate
    4. joe biden
    first published:June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated:June 02, 2023, 18:47 IST