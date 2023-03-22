CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Air Force Secretary Hopeful Regarding Air Information Sharing Pact, Calls India Valuable Defence Partner
1-MIN READ

US Air Force Secretary Hopeful Regarding Air Information Sharing Pact, Calls India Valuable Defence Partner

Reported By: Akash Sharma

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 08:09 IST

New Delhi

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in a meeting with Secretary of US Air Force Frank Kendall, in New Delhi (Image: Akash Sharma/CNN-News18)

Frank Kendall, the US Air Force Secretary, said the Air Information Sharing Agreement is needed and remained hopeful the pact will be signed soon

US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall on Tuesday said the trust between India and the United States continues to grow but there are steps that are to be taken in the journey.

Kendall held a meeting with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and a number of other policymakers during his first official visit to India in his current position.

The US secretary of air force also emphasised the need for an Air Information Sharing Agreement between India and the US. India and the US are yet to finalise the Air Information Sharing Agreement.

Speaking to media persons, Kendall pointed out that the defence partnership between India and the US continues to grow and mentioned that China presents a challenge as it is investing in achieving strategic objectives.

“The US is leaning forward more than it may have in the past in terms of technology sharing, so I think there is more potential. We are also trying to relax some of our constraints,” Kendall told CNN-News18 while responding to India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Kendall also pointed that there are problems with the practicality of production percentages. “The requirement for different percentages in production in India can be problematic. One approach that I think I talked about today is to phase in that transition. You may start with a smaller fraction that is desired,” Kendall told CNN-News18.

Reflecting on the possibility of inducting American fighters planes in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Kendall said India has its own requirements and if India feels American capabilities can meet those requirements, there can be discussions.

“India has its own requirements, and it should decide what type of capabilities it needs in its fighter force. If American capabilities can meet the requirements, then we are prepared to discuss. We are very interested in working with India,” Kendall said.

“There are several things that I have heard people are interested in. They are interested in surveillance, reconnaissance technology, engine programs, and, of course, fighter planes. We can work together and cooperate,” he further added.

About the Author
Akash Sharma
Akash Sharma, Defence Correspondent, CNN-News 18, covers the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways. He also closely tracks what’s happening in ...Read More
