US Secretary of Air Force Frank Kendall on Tuesday said the trust between India and the United States continues to grow but there are steps that are to be taken in the journey.

Kendall held a meeting with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and a number of other policymakers during his first official visit to India in his current position.

The US secretary of air force also emphasised the need for an Air Information Sharing Agreement between India and the US. India and the US are yet to finalise the Air Information Sharing Agreement.

Speaking to media persons, Kendall pointed out that the defence partnership between India and the US continues to grow and mentioned that China presents a challenge as it is investing in achieving strategic objectives.

“The US is leaning forward more than it may have in the past in terms of technology sharing, so I think there is more potential. We are also trying to relax some of our constraints,” Kendall told CNN-News18 while responding to India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Kendall also pointed that there are problems with the practicality of production percentages. “The requirement for different percentages in production in India can be problematic. One approach that I think I talked about today is to phase in that transition. You may start with a smaller fraction that is desired,” Kendall told CNN-News18.

Reflecting on the possibility of inducting American fighters planes in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Kendall said India has its own requirements and if India feels American capabilities can meet those requirements, there can be discussions.

“India has its own requirements, and it should decide what type of capabilities it needs in its fighter force. If American capabilities can meet the requirements, then we are prepared to discuss. We are very interested in working with India,” Kendall said.

“There are several things that I have heard people are interested in. They are interested in surveillance, reconnaissance technology, engine programs, and, of course, fighter planes. We can work together and cooperate,” he further added.

Read all the Latest India News here