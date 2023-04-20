CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » US Announces $325 Million Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including HIMARS Rockets
1-MIN READ

US Announces $325 Million Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including HIMARS Rockets

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 00:21 IST

Washington, US

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. (AFP File)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. (AFP File)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds

The U.S. announced a new military aid package valued at $325 million for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. It is the 36th security package since the war began in February 2022, she told reporters.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package includes $325 million in arms and equipment.

“This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield,” he said.

HIMARS are light multiple rocket launchers.

“Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Blinken.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 20, 2023, 00:21 IST
