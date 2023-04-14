CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Announces Crackdown on China-Mexico Fentanyl Networks
US Announces Crackdown on China-Mexico Fentanyl Networks

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

April 14, 2023

Washington

The Justice Department is attacking every aspect of the cartel's operations which includes going after Chinese chemicals traders, a middleman in Guatemala, and the sons of imprisoned Sinaloa founder Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

The US Justice Department announced a sweeping crackdown on the Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel for pumping fentanyl into the US market, and on its Chinese suppliers of chemical ingredients for the deadly opioid.

“The Justice Department is attacking every aspect of the cartel’s operations," going after Chinese chemicals traders, a middleman in Guatemala, and the sons of imprisoned Sinaloa founder Joaquin “El Chapo" Guzman, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

