US Announces Crackdown on China-Mexico Fentanyl Networks

The US Justice Department announced a sweeping crackdown on the Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel for pumping fentanyl into the US market, and on its Chinese suppliers of chemical ingredients for the deadly opioid.

“The Justice Department is attacking every aspect of the cartel’s operations," going after Chinese chemicals traders, a middleman in Guatemala, and the sons of imprisoned Sinaloa founder Joaquin “El Chapo" Guzman, said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

