CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Paris AirportSadiq vs SunakAlgabaKerch BridgeNiger
Home » World » US Announces New Military Aid Package for Taiwan Worth $345 Million
1-MIN READ

US Announces New Military Aid Package for Taiwan Worth $345 Million

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 07:59 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The first batch of a female reservist army is seen during a training in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)

The first batch of a female reservist army is seen during a training in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)

The Pentagon said the package will help Taipei to bolster its deterrence capabilities in the present as well as in the near future.

The United States on Friday unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan designed to quickly bolster the island’s ability to deter any possible Chinese invasion.

The package — which an official said features intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions — will be drawn from the US’ own reserves, allowing it to be delivered on a faster-than-usual timeline.

These are “capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Elements of the package “address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor and air defense capabilities," he added.

“We are working expeditiously to deliver the military assistance announced today."

Congress has authorized President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks — the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

A statement from the White House announced the package of “defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Pentagon
  2. Taiwan
  3. South China Sea
first published:July 29, 2023, 07:59 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 07:59 IST