US Announces USD 325Mn in New Ukraine Military Aid, Total Reaches Staggering USD 40Bn

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a new USD 325 million military assistance package for Ukraine as Kyiv’s troops battle Russian forces in a recently launched counteroffensive.

The package “will provide USD 325 million worth of US arms and equipment," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The new military aid “includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment," he said.

Biden administration’s approval of the 40th military aid package for Ukraine brought the total sent to the war-torn country to more than USD 40 billion since Russia invaded the nation in February 2022, The New York Post reported.

I am authorizing our 40th drawdown of security assistance for Ukraine. We are proud to partner with over 50 nations in support of Ukraine’s self-defense against Russia’s aggression.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 13, 2023

The Pentagon said the package provides “key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure."

The assistance includes 25 armored vehicles — 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and six Stryker personnel carriers, as well as demolition munitions to clear obstacles, and more than 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

The package will aid Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian troops, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday was underway.

Kyiv has appealed to its allies in the West to deliver a broad range of modern military equipment to help Ukrainian forces recapture large swathes of territory controlled by Russia.

(With agency inputs)