CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kakhokva DamPresident MurmuTikTokRussia-UkraineH-1B Visa
Home » World » US Asks Access to Detained Designer Khadija Shah in Pakistan
1-MIN READ

US Asks Access to Detained Designer Khadija Shah in Pakistan

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Khadija Shah's family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Khadija Shah's family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan

The United States called Tuesday on Pakistan to grant consular access to a prominent fashion designer with dual citizenship who was detained in a wave of protests.

The State Department said its diplomats have not had access to Khadija Shah, the founder of the luxury fashion brand Elan, who was produced before an anti-terrorism court following protests over the May 9 arrest of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

“We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, confirming Shah’s dual nationality.

He indicated that more US citizens have been arrested.

“Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees," Patel said.

Shah’s family said that she took part non-violently in protests on May 9. Some demonstrators took aim at the powerful military, alleging a plot to sideline Khan, who was arrested on corruption allegations.

top videos

    Shah’s family said that she voluntarily showed up to an investigation only to be arrested. When she appeared in an anti-terrorism court, her face was covered.

    Thousands of people, including grassroots supporters and key Khan aides, have been rounded up since the Supreme Court declared that his detention was illegal and allowed him to walk free.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. pakistan
    2. politics
    3. us
    4. unrest
    first published:June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 03:08 IST