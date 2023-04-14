CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Attorney General Says 'Very Serious Penalties' in Pentagon Documents Leak Case
US Attorney General Says 'Very Serious Penalties' in Pentagon Documents Leak Case

April 14, 2023

US Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that individuals who agree to receive classified documents understand the significance of not revealing such information to uphold national security

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday there were “very serious penalties" associated with the leaking of scores of classified defense documents after a national guardsman was charged in the case.

“People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents, and we intend to send that message how important it is to our national security," he added.

