US Attorney General Says 'Very Serious Penalties' in Pentagon Documents Leak Case

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday there were “very serious penalties" associated with the leaking of scores of classified defense documents after a national guardsman was charged in the case.
“People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents, and we intend to send that message how important it is to our national security," he added.
Read all the Latest News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)