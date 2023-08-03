US Backs Direct Dialogue Between India, Pakistan Amid Shehbaz's Overtures

The United States on Wednesday reiterated its long-standing position on India-Pakistan relations in the wake of recent overtures by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at addressing frayed bilateral ties between the two countries.

“As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press conference.

Miller was responding to a question put forward by a Pakistani journalist who had asked for a comment on Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statement where he purportedly said the country is ready to talk to India on bilateral problems if India is willing to address serious matters.

This comes after the Pakistani Prime Minister on Tuesday offered to hold talks with India to address all outstanding issues as he said that “war is not an option" for both countries as they fight poverty and unemployment.

Sharif made the remarks during a meeting aimed at bringing foreign investment to the cash-strapped country. “We are prepared to talk with everyone, even with our neighbour, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk serious matters on the table because war is no more an option," the Pakistan PM said, in an apparent reference to India.

His comments came amid continued strain in ties between the two neighbours on a number of issues including Islamabad’s continued support to cross-border terrorism and the Kashmir issue.

New Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained that it desires normal neighbourly ties with Islamabad. However, it has insisted that a terror and hostility-free environment is a prerequisite for talks.

Back in June, US President Joe Biden had joined Modi in warning Pakistan to clamp down on cross-border terrorists that target New Delhi. In a joint statement, the two leaders called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement during Modi state visit to the United States.