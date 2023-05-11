CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran Khan LIVEUS Default FearsEric GarcettiRishi SunakSanna Marin
Home » World » US Borders 'Are Not Open' As Migration Rules Change, Says Official
1-MIN READ

US Borders 'Are Not Open' As Migration Rules Change, Says Official

Published By: Arpita Raj

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:28 IST

Washington

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

Mayorkas stressed that the new rules under the Title 8 law pose tough consequences to border crossers, even those requesting asylum

Migrants entering the US without documents as pandemic-era controls lift Thursday face long-term bans and possible prosecution, a top official warned.

“Our borders are not open," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, hours before the United States implements a tough new immigration policy.

Mayorkas stressed that the new rules under the Title 8 law pose tough consequences to border crossers, even those requesting asylum.

top videos

    “If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution," Mayorkas said.

    The Title 42 policy, put in place in January 2020 under a coronavirus public health emergency, will be lifted at midnight Thursday.

    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    first published:May 11, 2023, 23:28 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 23:28 IST