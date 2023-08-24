US: California Bar Shooting Leaves Five Dead, Six Hospitalised

As many as five people were killed and six were wounded in a shooting at a bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County, US media reported on Wednesday.

Six more people were in hospital after a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at the bar, CBS Los Angeles reported citing sources.

There were multiple victims, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the Sheriff’s office gave no more details.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

The CBS report said the shooting took place at a bikers’ bar called Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon and there was now a large law enforcement presence.

US media reports said that the shooter had been shot by deputies but the person’s condition was not known.

The California governor’s office said it was monitoring the shooting in Orange County. “We are monitoring the shooting in Orange County and are coordinating with local officials as more details become available," the X post read.