US Classified Documents Case: Trump Arrested, What to Expect Now During His Court Appearance

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday in connection with a classified documents case.

He will be arraigned on charges related to mishandling classified documents. The hearing at Miami court will operate as both an “initial appearance” and as a so-called arraignment as well, CNN reported.

The leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will have the opportunity to enter his plea to the 37 criminal charges he faces. Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta has also been arrested.

It is expected that the magistrate judge will discuss the bond package that would ensure that Trump and Nauta remain out of detention during the period of trial.

Prosecutors might press for restrictions on both defendants like notifying the court’s probation office before travelling to certain locations.

The pugnacious billionaire, who turns 77 on Wednesday, is accused of willfully hoarding dozens of clearly-marked government secrets he took unlawfully to his beachfront mansion in Florida upon leaving office in 2021, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking to recover them.

He is also charged with sharing sensitive US secrets with people who had no security clearance, in a much more serious case than any he has previously faced — with charges that can carry decades-long prison sentences.

It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign. After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

(With inputs from CNN, AFP, AP)