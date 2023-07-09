US Cop Slams Pregnant Woman to Ground While Arresting Her in Florida, Officer Made to Retire | On Cam

In a shocking incident, a policeman in Florida in US is captured on camera dragging a pregnant black woman out of her car and slamming her to the ground.

The incident happened in May when the police was called to a scene in Boca Raton in Florida by a witness who said that partners Harry Hardy and Nerillia Laurent had been arguing.

Body camera footage shows the officer, Matthew McNichol, confronting the couple and claiming Boca Raton was “his city.”

After ordering Nerillia Laurent out of the car, the cop grabs her by the arm and twists it behind her back. He then pulls her to the ground while she keeps screaming ‘I’m pregnant.’

Meanwhile, her partner Harry Hardy can be heard saying, “She’s six months pregnant, what is wrong with him?!” The incident happened while a child was in the car.

The officer, Matthew McNichol, had now been allowed to retire from his department over the incident.

Boca Raton Human Resources confirmed McNichol submitted his notice of retirement on June 1, with his official last day being June 10.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident unfolded when McNichol can be seen approaching the vehicle where Harry and Nerillia were having a dispute.

The officer confronts the couple and asks, “Why are we getting all kinds of phone calls?”

Henry responds that they were having a dispute, to which the cop replies, “You’re having a dispute in public in my city, the city of Boca Raton.”

The three then begin arguing after the policeman demands their IDs from them, to which the couple refuse.

“She doesn’t have to give you her license,” Henry says.

Meanwhile, Laurent can be heard saying, “If you arrest me now and put me on the ground and I am pregnant, you are going to get charged.”

The three kept arguing and McNichol said that he is going to charge the two for not cooperating. Laurent then pinned her to the ground as she and her children cried out over her arrest.

Responding to the incident, Police Chief Michele Miuccio issued a statement saying, “There is understandable public concern about the May 22 arrest of a woman after we were called to a domestic disturbance alleged to be taking place in and around a car on Congress Avenue. While the responding officers had a duty to identify the people involved and investigate if a crime took place or anyone was at risk, one of our officer’s actions did not help to de-escalate the situation.”

The Police department also said that Laurent was charged with resisting an officer and was issued a citation for not having a valid license.

She had also been arrested for an active warrant out of Palm Beach County for failure to appear. Hardy was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.