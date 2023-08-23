CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » US: Death of Barack Obama's Personal Chef at Martha's Vineyard Ruled an Accident
1-MIN READ

US: Death of Barack Obama's Personal Chef at Martha's Vineyard Ruled an Accident

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 07:14 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Former President Obama's personal chef's accidental death while paddleboarding in Martha's Vineyard. Drowning ruled as the cause by officials

The death of former U.S. President Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell while paddleboarding in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard was an accident, a state official said on Tuesday.

Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told the media that the cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Campbell’s body was recovered from a lake on the island in late July. Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddleboarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by Obama last month.

The Obamas were not present at the time of his death, state police said.

Campbell had been a sous chef at the White House and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2017, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said last month.

The chef, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Rohit
first published:August 23, 2023, 07:14 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 07:14 IST