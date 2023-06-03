CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Debt Ceiling: Biden Says He Will Sign Bill into Law on Saturday
Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I'm going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation

President Joe Biden on Friday said he will sign the bill authorizing increased US government borrowing on Saturday, removing the “catastrophic" threat of default hanging over the world’s biggest economy.

    “I’m going to sign tomorrow," Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation.

    Without the bill, the country was expected to default as early as Monday and “nothing would have been more catastrophic," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:June 03, 2023, 04:52 IST
