US Default Fears: Yellen Warns of 'Constitutional Crisis' if Biden Invokes 14th Amendment

US President Joe Biden may use the powers of a clause in the 14th Amendment in a bid to stop the US from defaulting on its debt as soon as next month, the Hill said in a report.

Section 4 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment says: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorised by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

“But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.”

The Hill in its report pointed out that the 14th Amendment primarily granted citizenship and equal protection under the law to all people born or naturalised in the United States, including formerly enslaved individuals but the Biden administration is mulling on invoking the ‘public debt’ part of the amendment to ward of the threat of US default.

However, the US President on Friday told MSNBC that he has not gotten there yet when asked about the possibility of invoking the amendment. However, the US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that if Biden decides to invoke the 14th Amendment it would lead to a “constitutional crisis”.

Yellen said that the 14th Amendment addresses the issue of national debt obscurely as the President of the United States has the authority to continue borrowing money to pay the country’s debts, even if the debt ceiling has been reached, because it is necessary to preserve the validity of the public debt.

She was referring to the interpretation based on the idea that the President has a constitutional obligation to protect the creditworthiness of the United States.

This has not been tested in court and is still debated among legal scholars who view it as a controversial and potentially risky move.

“There is no way to protect our financial system in our economy, other than Congress doing its job and raising the debt ceiling and enabling us to pay our bills and we should not get to the point where we need to consider whether the President can go on issuing debt. This would be a constitutional crisis,” Yellen was quoted as saying by news agency ABC.

She further added that she does not want to consider emergency options and urged Congress to resolve the issue warning that if it is not done then the US will face an “economic and financial catastrophe that will be of our own making”.

“There is no action that President Biden and the US Treasury can take to prevent that catastrophe,” Yellen further added but the Hill said the White House aides have looked at the possibility to invoke the sub-clause of Amendment 14.

The US has never defaulted on its debt in its history and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and US President Joe Biden are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue of raising the debt ceiling. The White House told the Republican speaker that it wants a “clean” debt limit increase.

Republicans also feel that invoking Amendment 14 won’t be a good move saying that decisions related to spending and money have to come through Congress.

Read all the Latest News here