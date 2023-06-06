US Defence Secy Austin’s Holds the Mirror to China, Irks Chinese Envoy

The Chinese envoy to India Wang Xiaojian on Tuesday reacted to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s remarks on Chinese assertiveness, coercive tactics and bullying.

Austin following his meeting with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and the US must cooperate more because of growing Chinese assertiveness in several areas of Asia.

“We see bullying and coercion from the People’s Republic of China and Russian aggression against Ukraine that seeks to redraw borders and threatens national sovereignty,” Austin said, highlighting that India-US partnership is a “cornerstone" for a free and open Indo-Pacific and that Washington backs India’s defence modernization drive.

China is a contributor to world peace and prosperity. It is the US, not China, who resorts to all types of measures for coercion and hegemony. Victims to US coercion and bullying include its allies and partners, with developing countries bearing the brunt of it.— Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) June 6, 2023

“China is a contributor to world peace and prosperity. It is the US, not China, who resorts to all types of measures for coercion and hegemony. Victims to US coercion and bullying include its allies and partners, with developing countries bearing the brunt of it,” Wang Xiaojian said. He also made false assertions on the current border situation between China and India and said no third-party should be involved in issues concerning Beijing and New Delhi.

India has laid out the requirements for stable bilateral relationship between Beijing and New Delhi and has said stable border relations are number one priority and if there is no tranquillity and peace in the border regions, the relationship will not return to normalcy.

Growing Chinese assertiveness is a concern for many countries in the Indo-Pacific region. China on several occasions has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC. They were met with an appropriate response from Indian Armed Forces on all occasions.

A face-off was reported between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9. These transgressions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) came amid both countries trying to complete the disengagement process necessitated by Chinese transgressions after Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Chinese assertiveness is also concerning for Japan, Philippines, South Korea and Australia as it uses the South China Sea, Indian Ocean and the Pacific Islands to increase its sphere of influence and threaten the sovereignty of these nations.