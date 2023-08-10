US Elections 2024: Why Vivek Ramaswamy Will Make the Perfect Running Mate for Donald Trump

“I’m running to be Commander-in-Chief, not Pastor-in-Chief of the United States.” That’s how Vivek Ramaswamy replied to a tricky question on faith at a Presidential Townhall in Iowa last week. After his performance there, and generally between July and August, Ramaswamy has been steadily progressing in the Republican race. He’s now polling at No.3 nationally after Donald Trump and Ronald De Santis.

While the chances of him getting the Republican nomination for US Presidential Elections next year are rather slim, his climb to No.3, even though it is early days now, has surprised many within and outside the Republican Party. But is there a case for Vivek Ramaswamy to be seriously considered as a running mate to whoever the eventual Republican nominee will be? And in this case, most likely Donald Trump?

As the political landscape begins to take shape for the presidential elections, speculation and discussion about potential running mates is already underway. One name that has emerged as a compelling choice for Donald Trump’s running mate is Vivek Ramaswamy. With a blend of business acumen, diverse experience, and a commitment to conservative principles, Ramaswamy presents a unique set of qualities that could make him the ideal running mate for the former president.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s background is characterised by his impressive success as an entrepreneur and his deep understanding of economics. Having founded multiple biotech companies and successfully taken them public, Ramaswamy’s business acumen is undeniable. This experience is particularly relevant at a time when economic recovery and growth are top priorities for any incoming administration. His ability to navigate complex markets and create jobs could greatly contribute to the Trump administration’s economic agenda.

Furthermore, Ramaswamy’s personal story as the son of Indian immigrants embodies the American dream. His family’s journey to success underscores the importance of meritocracy and opportunity that the conservative base often champions. By selecting Ramaswamy as a running mate, Trump would showcase his commitment to diversity and inclusion, countering any claims that his administration lacks representation from various backgrounds.

The appeal of Vivek Ramaswamy as a running mate goes beyond his business achievements. His willingness to speak out on contentious issues aligns with Trump’s unfiltered approach to politics. Ramaswamy’s advocacy for free speech and his critique of cancel culture resonate with many conservatives who value open dialogue and the exchange of ideas. In a political landscape that can sometimes feel stifled by political correctness, his willingness to challenge the status quo could energise the Republican base.

Ramaswamy’s stance on limited government and individual liberty also fits well within the conservative ethos. His belief in smaller government and reducing bureaucratic hurdles aligns with traditional Republican values. Additionally, his commitment to safeguarding personal freedoms could help bridge gaps within the party and attract libertarian-leaning voters who prioritise individual rights.

A potential Trump-Ramaswamy ticket could offer a balanced blend of experience, with Trump’s seasoned political knowledge and experience as a one-term president complemented by Ramaswamy’s fresh face and ideas. As a young and vibrant candidate, Ramaswamy could energise younger voters and provide a forward-looking vision for the party’s future.

However, challenges must also be acknowledged. Ramaswamy’s relative lack of political experience could be a point of contention, as critics might argue that governing requires a deep understanding of the political system. Additionally, his strong opinions on certain issues might alienate some voters, even as they resonate with others. But the biggest obstacle would be race. Is a predominantly white, male-dominated Republican party ready to accept a brown face as the No.2 man in the White House? Would Ramaswamy’s ticket energise Indian-American voters much like Kamala Harris’s did when she became Biden’s running mate in 2020?

The Indian-American community is a small but influential minority. However, it has generally tended to vote Democratic, as do most minority communities in the US. All five Indian-origin lawmakers in the House of Representatives are Democrats. The only Indian-American lawmaker on the Republican side who had some claim to fame was former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal. But even his bid for presidency back in 2016 was short-lived.

Vivek Ramaswamy possesses a unique combination of attributes that could make him a powerful running mate for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. His proven business success, commitment to conservative principles, and ability to connect with a diverse range of voters make him a compelling choice. While challenges exist, his fresh perspective and willingness to challenge the status quo could invigorate the Republican base and contribute to a dynamic and competitive campaign.

As the political landscape evolves, the potential Trump-Ramaswamy ticket is one that merits serious consideration for its ability to bridge divides, inspire a new generation, and champion a vision of American exceptionalism.