Global Warming Red Alert: Severe Heat in US, Red Alert in Italy, 24 Dead in South Korea | 10 Points

In the US, millions of people are facing brutal conditions as major cities across America are facing heat waves. The temperatures in Europe are breaking records like never before, while Japan continues to face extremely hot weather.

Italy is expected to face blistering heat, with temperatures projected to reach 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures in California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 51 Degrees by Saturday afternoon, with Sunday’s peak predicted to soar as high as 54 degrees.

Here are the latest weather updates from across the world: