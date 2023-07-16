Global Warming Red Alert: Severe Heat in US, Red Alert in Italy, 24 Dead in South Korea | 10 Points

In the US, millions of people are facing brutal conditions as major cities across America are facing heat waves. The temperatures in Europe are breaking records like never before, while Japan continues to face extremely hot weather.
Italy is expected to face blistering heat, with temperatures projected to reach 40 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.
The temperatures in California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 51 Degrees by Saturday afternoon, with Sunday’s peak predicted to soar as high as 54 degrees.
Here are the latest weather updates from across the world:
- The US’ National Weather Service warned of an “extremely hot and dangerous weekend," with daytime highs routinely ranging between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in the Western part of the country. Residents of central and southern California in the US saw temperatures peaking at 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
- In Arizona, the state capital of Phoenix, has recorded 16 straight days above 43 degrees Celsius, as temperatures hit 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon and are expected to stay above 32 degrees Celsius overnight.
- The European temperature is expected to breach its record of 48.8 degrees Celsius, set in Italian city of Sicily in 2021. The Italian health ministry has issued a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence for the weekend.
- Searing temperatures have spread to other countries in southern and eastern Europe, including France, Spain, Poland and Greece. Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the EU’s climate monitoring service Copernicus.
- This June was the second-hottest on record in France, according to the national weather agency, and several areas of the country have been under a heatwave alert since Tuesday. High temperatures and resulting drought are posing a threat to the French farming industry, earning Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau criticism from climatologists on Saturday for having brushed aside conditions as “normal enough for summer". Southern Europe is likely to continue to swelter next week as an intense heatwave shows no sign of abating.
- At least 24 people have died and 10 more are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday.
- Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39 Degrees on Sunday and Monday, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.
- New Delhi remained under flood due to heavy rainfall in the National Capital and the release of excess water from the neighbouring state.
- Morocco witnessed above-average temperatures this weekend with highs of 47 Degrees in some provinces sparking concerns for water shortages.
- Some regions in China, including Beijing, experienced soaring temperatures last week. Beijing’s temperature soared past 40 degrees Celsius last Thursday, as the Chinese capital grapples with the most severe heat waves on record.