US: FBI Arrests Philadelphia Teen with Links to Al-Qaeda for Plotting Terror Attack

US federal law enforcement has arrested and charged a 17-year-old resident as part of a federal terrorism investigation linked to a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. The juvenile was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at his residence in Western Philadelphia on Friday, days after the juvenile was found purchasing materials that can be used to make IEDs.

“The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

“The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history. We intend to pursue full accountability for these crimes and will continue to work vigilantly with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities from hateful, ideologically driven acts of violence.”

In a statement issued by the District Attorney’s Office, the FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said protecting the US from terrorist attacks is the FBI’s number one priority.

The juvenile is alleged to have been in contact with individuals and groups designated by the US State Department as global terrorists, including Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (“KTJ”), which is believed to primarily operate in Syria and is responsible for attacks including the deadly April 2017 attack on the St. Petersburg, Russia, metro and the 2016 suicide car bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Investigators with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were able to connect a Meta (aka Instagram) social media account that communicated with an account affiliated with KTJ in March and April of 2023 to the juvenile. A WhatsApp account linked to the juvenile’s phone number was also found by investigators to have a banner of Riyad-us-Saliheen Martyrs’ Brigade, a Chechnya-based terrorist group, as its profile photo. On August 6, according to the Task Force, the juvenile’s WhatsApp profile photo was changed to the image of the ISIS banner.

District Attorney Krasner added, “Self-radicalisation by young people via the internet is a threat to all families. Parents: Keep an eye out for violent cults that would lure in your kids under the guise of politics or religion."

“The juvenile is further alleged to have received messages related to construction of improvised explosive devises (IEDs) and to have purchased materials online such as chemical cleaners that are used to construct IEDs, as well as outdoor or tactical gear," Krasner added.