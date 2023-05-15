CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Fighter Jets Scramble to Intercept Russian Planes off Alaska Coast
US Fighter Jets Scramble to Intercept Russian Planes off Alaska Coast

US fighter jets intercepted six Russian planes flying in international airspace near Alaska. The planes included bombers, tankers and fighter jets. (Image: Reuters)

NORAD says the intercept was routine and not seen as a threat.

US fighter jets intercepted six Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Sunday.

The Russian planes included TU-95 bombers, IL-78 tankers and SU-35 fighter jets, NORAD said in a written statement.

NORAD described the interception as “routine" and said they happen roughly six or seven times per year in the so-called Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone.

    “This Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD aid in the statement. “NORAD tracks and positively identifies all military aircraft that enter the ADIZ, routinely monitors aircraft movements and as necessary escorts them from the ADIZ."

    The US aircraft involved in the incident included F-16 and F-22 fighter jets, KC-135 stratotankers and E-3 AWACS, according to the statement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
