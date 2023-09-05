US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for Covid, Biden Tests Negative

The White House on Monday announced that US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19. US President Joe Biden has tested negative. “This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the first lady’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said, according to CNN.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” the White House said in a separate press release announcing that Biden has tested negative.