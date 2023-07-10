CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » US: Heavy Rain Kills One in New York, Roads Closed; Met Dept Warns of 'Life Threatening' Flash Floods
1-MIN READ

US: Heavy Rain Kills One in New York, Roads Closed; Met Dept Warns of 'Life Threatening' Flash Floods

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 08:20 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

A person walks through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (For Representation/AFP)

A person walks through a flooded street on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (For Representation/AFP)

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as 'life threatening'

Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across parts of southeastern New York, describing it as “life threatening.”

One person died due to the flooding, Steven M. Neuhaus, the Orange County executive, told The New York Times.

State Route 9W was flooded, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway became so drenched that parts of it was closed, the New York State Police said in a statement. The police asked the public to avoid the parkway.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was flowing over the road and into private properties, according to WABC.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day instructed residents to “remain indoors in a safe location” until the heavy rainfall ended.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. us
  2. floods
  3. New York
  4. flash floods
first published:July 10, 2023, 08:20 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 08:20 IST