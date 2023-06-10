US House Speaker McCarthy Questions Why Biden Was Not Indicted Despite Possessing Docs

US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republican from California, criticised the federal indictment of former US President Donald Trump saying it has the potential of “disrupting” the nation. McCarthy said that it violates the principle of equal justice under the law.

McCarthy told Fox News earlier this week that public officials, including US President Joe Biden, possessed documents they should not but other officials are not facing charges like Trump.

“This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all, which is not being seen today. And we’re not going to stand for it,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Fox News and the Hill.

The former president has been charged with 37 counts for his actions. Among the charges levelled at him, the willful retention of national defence information, charges of hatching a conspiracy to obstruct justice, a scheme to conceal and make false statements and representations are likely to hurt his image the most amongst a section of Republican voters.

Donald Trump and his allies have slammed the investigation and termed it politically motivated and he has asserted that he is innocent. Trump, too, pointed out that documents were found at Biden’s home and office and were later turned over to the FBI.

A special counsel is conducting a probe into the documents found in Biden’s offices and residences.

The US House Speaker said he spoke to fellow party members Ohio Republican and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Kentucky Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on what they can do to ensure “equal justice.”

McCarthy also told Fox News that Steven D’Antuono, a former assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office said the surprise search of Mar-a-Lago the FBI conducted in August was conducted improperly when he testified before the Judiciary Committee.

The US House Speaker said that there are certain questionable aspects of this investigation which leads one to believe that the Department of Justice gave a wrong judgement. “They treated President Trump differently than they treat others, and it didn’t have to be this way,” the US House Speaker said.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw the probe, defended the FBI and Justice Department. He said that those conducting the probe “are among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice”.

“They have investigated this case hewing to the highest ethical standards, and they will continue to do so as this case proceeds,” Smith was quoted as saying by the the Hill.