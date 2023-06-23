US, India Agree to End Six WTO Disputes During PM Modi's State Visit

The United States and India have agreed to end six disputes at the World Trade Organization, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said Thursday, after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

The USTR announcement came during PM Modi’s first State Visit to the United States, during which both countries reached major deals on engines for fighter jets, semiconductor investment and space cooperation.

In a statement, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office added India also “agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs" on certain US products such as chickpeas, lentils and almonds.

The tariffs India imposed came in response to US measures on steel and aluminum, and the USTR statement said “these tariff cuts will restore and expand market opportunities for US agricultural producers and manufacturers."

“Today’s agreement represents the culmination of intensified bilateral engagement over the last two years," said USTR Katherine Tai.

Of the six WTO disputes, three were initiated by the United States and the other three by India.

They involve measures on solar cells and solar modules, the renewable energy sector, as well as measures on steel and aluminum products, the statement said.

Here is the list of the six disputes that will be terminated:

• United States – Countervailing Measures on Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products from India (DS436);

• India – Certain Measures Relating to Solar Cells and Solar Modules (DS456);

• United States – Certain Measures Relating to the Renewable Energy Sector (DS510);

• India – Export Related Measures (DS541);

• United States – Certain Measures on Steel and Aluminium Products (DS547); and

• India – Additional Duties on Certain Products from the United States (DS585).