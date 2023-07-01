CHANGE LANGUAGE
US: Indian-Origin Store Clerk Fatally Shot in California Gas Station, Accused Arrested
1-MIN READ

US: Indian-Origin Store Clerk Fatally Shot in California Gas Station, Accused Arrested

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

July 01, 2023

United States of America (USA)

During the investigation, it was determined that an armed suspect entered the store, committed an armed robbery, and subsequently fled the scene. (File Image: shutterstock)

During the investigation, it was determined that an armed suspect entered the store, committed an armed robbery, and subsequently fled the scene. (File Image: shutterstock)

Parveen Singh, who reportedly hails from Punjab's Mukerian, was killed by a 16-year-old in the city of Hesperia in San Bernardino County

An Indian-origin store clerk named Parveen Singh was shot dead at a gas station in the US State of California on June 29.

Singh, 27, who reportedly hails from Punjab’s Mukerian, was killed by a 16-year-old in the city of Hesperia in San Bernardino County.

On Thursday evening, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of shots fired at Mobil gas station on Main Street at approximately 6:21 pm (local time).

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Singh on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that an armed suspect entered the store, committed an armed robbery, and subsequently fled the scene, local TV station KTLA 5 reported.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, was apprehended by deputies approximately one block away.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and subsequently booked into High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley.

The case remains under probe.

US law enforcement agencies are urging people with additional information related to the case to come forward.

July 01, 2023
last updated:July 01, 2023, 00:47 IST