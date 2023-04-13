CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :North KoreaMyanmarPrince HarryUkraine WarElon Musk Interview
Home » World » US Justice Dept to Appeal Abortion Pill Restrictions at Supreme Court
1-MIN READ

US Justice Dept to Appeal Abortion Pill Restrictions at Supreme Court

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 21:21 IST

Washington

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

File photo of the US flag. (Image: AFP)

"We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA's scientific judgment and protect Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care," he said

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department “strongly disagrees" with a court ruling tightening restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone, and would appeal it to the Supreme Court.

“We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care," he said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. abortion pill
  2. supreme court
  3. us
first published:April 13, 2023, 21:21 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 21:21 IST