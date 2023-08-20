CHANGE LANGUAGE
US: Man Attacked by Machete-Wielding Assailant in West Hollywood, California

August 20, 2023

California, USA

LA Police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations.

California man injured in machete attack in West Hollywood. Victim attacked by suspect, police investigating

A machete-wielding suspect attacked a man in West Hollywood, California on Saturday, Fox News Digital reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 25-year-old man was attacked at approximately 1 pm (local time) at the intersection of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue.

LA police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations. Authorities confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

First responders said that police are on the scene investigating the incident and that the suspect fled the scene.

