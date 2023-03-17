A man in the US, accused of killing a woman, cutting her heart out and stabbing two people to death, including a child, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, was jailed after he pleaded guilty for murdering Andrea Blankenship, Leon Pye and four-year-old Kaeos Yates in Oklahoma in 2021, according to a report in the Independent.

Anderson was sentenced to life without parole as part of a plea deal in which prosecutor Jason Hicks dropped plans to seek the death penalty at the request of the victims’ families.

According to prosecutors, Anderson killed Blankenship and cut out her heart. He then took the heart to his aunt and uncle’s house where he cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to his uncle Leon Pye and aunt Delsie Pye.

He then fatally stabbed Leon Pye, 67 and his 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates and wounding his aunt Delsie Pye, according to authorities.

He has been sentenced to five consecutive-life sentences after he pled guilty to murder, assault and maiming.

Anderson was released from prison less than a month before he committed the crime. He was sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison for probation violations on a drug case. He was released early after serving a little more than three years behind bars.

