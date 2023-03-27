CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jack MaIsraelImran Khan G20 Arunachal PradeshSouth Korea
Home » World » US: 3 Children Dead in School Shooting in Nashville, Cops Kill Assailant
1-MIN READ

US: 3 Children Dead in School Shooting in Nashville, Cops Kill Assailant

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 22:40 IST

Washington

The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead. (file Image: Reuters)

The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead. (file Image: Reuters)

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church

Three children were killed when an assailant opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, according to officials and media reports.

The city’s police reported “an active shooter event" at The Covenant School on Twitter, saying the shooter had been killed in an exchange with police.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed “multiple patients" with media including NBC and The New York Times citing a hospital spokesperson confirming three children had been killed.

“Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds," Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser was quoted as saying. “All three were pronounced dead after arrival."

The Covenant School is a private Christian institution with students in preschool to roughly age 12.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:March 27, 2023, 22:10 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 22:40 IST