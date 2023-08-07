CHANGE LANGUAGE
US: Mid-Air Collision of Two Firefighting Choppers in California Leaves 3 Dead
1-MIN READ

US: Mid-Air Collision of Two Firefighting Choppers in California Leaves 3 Dead

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 14:40 IST

California, USA

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished. (File Image: Unsplash/Representative)

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished. (File Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Tragic collision of firefighting helicopters in Southern California claims three lives while battling a blaze. Cal Fire officials provide details

Three people lost their lives on Sunday when two firefighting helicopters collided in the US state of California while battling a blaze in Riverside County, according to officials.

One helicopter safely landed, but the second crashed, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals, including a Cal Fire Division chief, a captain, and a contract client pilot. Addressing the Monday news conference, Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher confirmed the incident.

“Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain, and one contract client pilot,” Fulcher said during the presser.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed. The emergency response involved Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources, dispatched to a reported structure fire at the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in Cabazon.

The fire extended into vegetation, prompting a full wildland fire dispatch, which included both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. As the firefight continued, the two helicopters collided, leading to an additional 4-acre fire that was subsequently extinguished.

Chief Fulcher expressed gratitude that the situation wasn’t worse, noting that the occupants of the first helicopter landed safely. The helicopter involved in the crash was under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is probing the crash.

(With AP inputs)

first published:August 07, 2023, 14:40 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 14:40 IST